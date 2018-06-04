It's Super Bowl or bust for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram, who reported to OTA's for the first time this offseason on Monday. Asked what he is most excited this season, Ingram said winning the Super Bowl, joining the trend of NFL observer (0:44)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- On his first day back on the field for organized team activities this offseason Monday, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram joined a growing chorus of NFL observers who point to his team as Super Bowl contenders for the upcoming season.

Asked what he is excited for this offseason, Ingram didn't mince words.

"This Super Bowl we're going to win," said a smiling Ingram, coaxing some chuckles from reporters. "We haven't been to the playoffs in a while. I think it's going to be crazy, this Super Bowl we're going to win is going to be crazy.

"We're ready. We've got to bring a Super Bowl to the city."

The Chargers have not reached the postseason since 2013, the longest drought in the AFC West. However, last season the Chargers just missed the playoffs, finishing 9-7.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Chargers have a 4 percent chance to win the Super Bowl.

"Nah, it's not added pressure," Ingram said when asked about his Super Bowl prediction. "I was taught you've got to speak stuff into existence. If you want to do something, you've got to say you're going to do it and then you've got to go do it.

"We can't just say we're just trying to win a few games. Nah, that's not what we're trying to do. We're trying to win a Super Bowl."

While Ingram boldly predicted the Bolts finding their way into the NFL championship game, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has been doing his best to damper expectations for his team in 2018.

Lynn still points to the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to win the AFC West. The Chargers have lost to the Chiefs in eight straight games dating back to the 2014 season.

"We know Kansas City won the division," Lynn told the NFL Network. "They had a good draft, they brought in some key free agents. To me, that's still the team to beat in this division. Until we beat Kansas City, we can't even talk about playoffs and things like that."