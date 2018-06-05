Oliver Luck will become the first commissioner and chief executive officer of the XFL, he told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected later Tuesday.

"The XFL will be a labor of love as I get to combine my experiences as a player and executive," Luck wrote in an email. "I'm thrilled to have this unique opportunity to reimagine the game that has been a constant in my life for 40 years."

Luck will leave his leadership role at the NCAA, where he oversaw the organization's regulatory functions, including eligibility requirements and academic affairs, and the Eligibility Center.

He will relocate from Indianapolis, where his son Andrew Luck is the quarterback for the Colts, to the XFL's headquarters in Connecticut as he prepares for the league's launch in 2020.

Luck previously served as the president of NFL Europe and as the chief executive officer of the Houston Sports Authority, which helped bring the Texans to Houston as an NFL expansion team in 2002.

He also played quarterback for the Houston Oilers and at West Virginia University, where he was inducted into the Mountaineers' hall of fame and later spent four years as athletic director.