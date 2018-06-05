John Fox, Chris Mortensen and Field Yates offer their well-wishes to Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who has been diagnosed with lymphoma. (0:59)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced in a statement Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with lymphoma that was discovered during an annual physical. Treatment is expected to start in the "very near future."

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network and more common in males over the age of 55, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Gettleman was hired by the Giants late last year to replace Jerry Reese as general manager. He previously spent four years as the Carolina Panthers general manager following a long run as an executive with the Giants.

He appears optimistic despite the news.

"The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I," he said in a statement. "I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with [coach] Pat [Shurmur], [assistant general manager] Kevin [Abrams] and the rest of our staff."

Abrams has been with the organization for 19 years. He interviewed for the general manager opening last year and is expected to handle a bigger role in the short term.

Gettleman, 67, was the Giants' OTA workout on Monday. He just completed his first draft as general manager this spring.

He was appreciative towards the Giants in his statement.

"I am thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and our organization for their support and encouragement, and to Ronnie Barnes for his guidance and assistance. And, of course, to my wife Joanne and our children for their love and support," he said. "And I want to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy and that of my family as we work our way through this. I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be."

The Giants hired Gettleman to help turn around a franchise that went 3-13 last season and had reached the postseason just once in the past six years. He overhauled the roster this offseason with some notable acquisitions and cut several key veterans.

Gettleman signed left tackle Nate Solder from the New England Patriots to a record-setting deal, traded for veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree and later selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick. He also cut veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

In Gettleman's four seasons with the Panthers they went 40-23-1 and won three consecutive NFL South titles. Carolina went 15-1 in 2015 and reached Super Bowl 50.

Gettleman was part of two Super Bowl winners with the Giants. He originally joined the organization in 1998 and worked in pro personnel. He was the pro personnel director for 12 seasons before serving as senior pro personnel analyst in his final season with the team in 2012. He returned in December as the fourth general manager in team history.