New Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain has been charged with two counts of battery stemming from an alleged incident involving a female earlier this year, Los Angeles City Attorney documents obtained by both the Indianapolis Star and Los Angeles Times show.

McCain is accused of spitting and grabbing the neck of Arpi Davtyan, according to the documents. The charges were filed last week, and the defensive end is scheduled to be arraigned on July 13.

"She is lying," McCain told the Indianapolis Star.

McCain also said no investigators have contacted him about the matter. "No one has contacted me about anything," he said. "No cops, no one. No one has talked to me."

"We take these matters very seriously and we will provide updates as appropriate," the team said in a statement.

The Chargers placed a right of first refusal on McCain, who was a restricted free agent, at the start of free agency in March.

The tender would have paid McCain a base salary of $1.9 million for the 2018 season. However, the Chargers notified McCain of their intention to rescind the tender in April, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Chargers would not divulge if an incident led to them rescinding the tender offer. However, the team did say it had learned of an incident involving McCain before making its decision.

"We were aware of an alleged incident and alerted the league office at the time," a Chargers spokesperson said.

McCain, 26, was productive in his first and only season with the Chargers, finishing with 20 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games played.

The Cal product served as a backup for edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, playing a total of 227 defensive snaps last season.

The Colts signed McCain on May 8 and he's expected to be a key figure on the team's defensive line next season.