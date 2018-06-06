LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears first-year coach Matt Nagy on Monday attended the funeral for fallen Chicago Fire Department rescue diver Juan Bucio, who died heroically last week after jumping into the Chicago River to try and save a man who had fallen off a boat.

"I just thought it was important to show support from this organization," Nagy said on Tuesday. "It was a moment that I'll never forget, just to see all the support that he had and his family had. It just goes to show you what this city is all about, everybody and how much they care for each other, and how we're all here for one another. I just felt that was the right thing to do and I'm very glad I did it."

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said attending the funeral of Juan Bucio, a Chicago Fire Department rescue diver who lost his life while trying to find a missing boater, "the right thing to do." E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP

Bucio, 46, was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. Funeral services were held on Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Chicago's south side. Bucio's family has received an outpouring of support, including from Chicago's mayor and the Governor of Illinois, who praised Bucio's sacrifice in the line of duty.

"You remind your players every day of the sacrifice that they're going through as players," Nagy said. "It's a lot of energy, there's tiredness, there's feeling sorry for yourself at times. And you talk about a guy like [tight end] Zach Miller, a guy that almost loses his leg -- there's sacrifices. So I'm not taking anything away from our players at all. But at the same time, you try to put it into perspective into somebody that loses their life trying to save somebody else. That's real. That's just the human element, the human side of it.

"There's a lot of guys on our team that we talked about that situation and it's hard. This is a city. We're together. This is everybody. This isn't about the Chicago Bears or the city; this is all of us together."