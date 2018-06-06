Backup safety Rontez Miles, a valuable special-teams player for the New York Jets, will miss at least three months after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The Jets moved quickly to replace Miles by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety J.J. Wilcox, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Miles' surgery was first reported by NFL Network.

Miles, 29, entering his fourth season, led the Jets in special-teams tackles last season. He played in 11 percent of the defensive snaps, finishing with eight tackles.

The Wilcox-for-Miles swap solidifies the team's depth at safety. Second-year players Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye are returning starters, with Wilcox and Terrence Brooks the top backups. The Jets regard Wilcox as a strong special-teams player.

Maye is sitting out the offseason as he recovers from arthroscopic ankle surgery, but he's expected to be ready for training camp.