PITTSBURGH -- In his first formal press conference since a tragic spinal injury in early December, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier called playing football again "my dream."

"If [God] gives me the opportunity to play again, I'm going to go out and give it everything I have," said Shazier on Wednesday, addressing assembled Pittsburgh media at the team's UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Shazier, whose vigorous recovery has served as an inspiration to fans and locker rooms around the NFL, walked to the podium with a cane. His next physical milestone is ditching the cane, he said. He spent the first few minutes of the press conference thanking friends, family, teammates and fans for their support over the past six months.

A tackling attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 left Shazier motionless on the Paul Brown Stadium grass and resulted in temporary paralysis. On Dec. 6, Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery. He used a wheelchair for months before graduating to outpatient treatment and a walking routine, which he showcased on the NFL draft stage in late April.

Asked why he wants to play again, Shazier cited a game he's loved since the age of 4.

"Just because I got hurt doesn't mean I don't love the game of football," Shazier said. "If you give the best in everything you do, it makes it easier when something happens to you. You never have to look back and regret that you didn't go hard enough. I got hurt, and I'm still going to give everything I have to come back."

Shazier added that a return to the game might force him to "play a little safer." On the play in question, Shazier's helmet collided with Bengals receiver Josh Malone's hip area. The NFL's new tackling rules require players to take the helmet out of the play entirely.

Shazier recognizes that his desire to play a sport that sidelined him will draw skeptics. But Shazier only deals in positivity, he said, admitting he's had just a few bad days since the injury. He recalled asking the doctors in the hospital shortly after the injury not whether he could walk again, but whether he could play next season.

"I've read some articles, I've seen some type of things, and people are always thinking the worst-case scenario," Shazier said. "You go back and see where you came from and where people thought you would be to where you are now and where I plan on being, it really makes you appreciate every moment. Every single step I take, every moment I'm here with you guys. ... We take things for granted you might not know you even take for granted."

Recalling the night of the injury, Shazier admitted to being scared of the unknown. But he's at peace with the game and his place in it. Shazier will spend next season in whatever role the coaches see fit, possibly serving as an unofficial linebackers coach.

"I understand football is a dangerous game, things can happen," Shazier said. "I accepted that in the moment. I've accepted what happened to me and kept pushing forward."