Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray will undergo a cleanup procedure on his surgically repaired left wrist, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The surgery is expected to sideline Ray for at least three months and could jeopardize the start of his season, the source said.

The procedure will be the fourth surgery Ray has had on the wrist, which he initially injured in training camp last season.

Ray has sat out the past two days of OTAs with soreness in the wrist.

The 25-year-old had sought a second opinion on the need for surgery and has decided to go with the procedure, according to the source. The NFL Network earlier reported that Ray was going to have the surgery.

Ray will be a free agent at the end of this season but is coming off a season in which he was held to just one sack in eight games due to his wrist woes.

Complicating matters for Ray's future in Denver is that the Broncos used the No. 5 pick in this year's draft on linebacker Bradley Chubb out of NC State.