          Patriots' Julian Edelman appealing ban for violating PED policy

          play
          Edelman facing 4-game suspension (1:11)

          Adam Schefter gives the details on why Patriots WR Julian Edelman is facing a 4-game suspension for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. (1:11)

          2:35 PM ET
          • Field Yates
          New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

          The suspension is currently under appeal as Edelman has taken "hundreds of tests" and has not tested positive before, a source told ESPN.

          If he were suspended for four games, Edelman would forfeit $470,588.20 in base salary. The Patriots' first four games are against Houston, at Jacksonville, at Detroit and home against Miami.

          Edelman, who has been a regular participant in the team's offseason program, OTAs and minicamp, is returning from an ACL tear during the 2017 preseason that forced him to miss the entire season. He turned 32 years old last month and is entering his 10th season in the NFL.

          While it is difficult to win appeals, the system is not infallible. Cornerback Richard Sherman won his appeal during the 2012 season while with the Seattle Seahawks.

          The current policy related to performance-enhancing substances is expected to be discussed at the next round of collective bargaining agreement talks, a source told ESPN. The current CBA runs through 2021.

