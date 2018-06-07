RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dion Jordan is recovering from another knee surgery, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

Editor's Picks T.O. declines invite to HOF induction ceremony Hall of Fame selection Terrell Owens, who had been critical of the board of selectors in the past, will not attend the induction ceremony in Canton.

Sources: Pats' Edelman facing 4-game PED ban Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is appealing a four-game ban that would cause him to sit out games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins, league sources told ESPN. 1 Related

Jordan, a projected starter for Seattle, has been sidelined during organized team activities. Carroll said the team hopes he's back by training camp.

"He had a surgery, kind of an after surgery to correct a little something," Carroll said. "Everything went really well, and we're hoping that by camp time he'll be ready to rip and all that. But [it's a] knee thing that, he's had some complications over time, and so it was worth it to go ahead and clean this thing up. It was a really small issue, but it was one that was going to sit him down for six to eight weeks, so we went ahead and did it."

The 28-year-old Jordan has had knee problems dating back to his time with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him third overall in 2013 and waived him last offseason with a failed-physical designation. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle last offseason but then had another surgery and didn't make his Seahawks debut until November. Jordan recorded four sacks in five games but missed three more with a neck injury.

The Seahawks re-signed him as a restricted free agent.

Jordan's absence and that of Frank Clark during offseason work has further thinned the Seahawks' defensive line, which underwent more turnover than any position group on Seattle's roster. The Seahawks traded Michael Bennett, waived fellow end Cliff Avril with a failed-physical designation and lost defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in free agency. Clark replaced Avril in the starting lineup last season and Jordan has been in line to take over at the other end spot for Bennett.

Clark has joined free safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Byron Maxwell in skipping voluntary OTAs. Asked if he expects Thomas back for next week's mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, Carroll responded: "Yeah, it's mandatory, so we expect everybody to show up."

Recently signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall was absent Thursday. Carroll said Marshall, who's coming off ankle and toe surgeries, was back home rehabbing.

Carroll said strong safety Kam Chancellor, who suffered a career-threatening neck injury last season, has yet to undergo a scheduled scan that could provide clarity on his playing future. General manager John Schneider said before the draft that the scan was planned for June or July.

Right guard D.J. Fluker practiced Thursday after being held out of earlier OTAs to rest a knee injury.

Offensive tackle George Fant has still yet to practice as he returns from knee surgery, but he is expected to be ready by training camp. Fant was in line to resume his starting role at left tackle last year before he tore his ACL in the preseason, prompting the Seahawks to trade for Duane Brown at the deadline.

"George could probably get out now if we needed him to, but it's just not worth it to do that," Carroll said. "He's chomping at the bit. Now he's had two years of lifting and getting the strength training in order. He looks great and he's done everything. He's been here the whole time with us, so we feel really good about the process of getting him ready. There's just no reason to do it."