Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree burglary on Thursday in Encinitas, California, according to multiple reports.

The 35-year-old Winslow, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection, was stopped by police in his SUV and was identified as the individual involved in a residential burglary at a mobile home park, according to KUSI News and NBC San Diego.

According to the reports, a resident at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park confronted a man who had entered a neighbor's home on Thursday afternoon. The man then got into a black SUV and drove away as the resident called police. After San Diego County Sheriff's deputies stopped the SUV belonging to Winslow, he was identified as the man who had entered the residence and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility.

Winslow, the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, has not played in the NFL since 2013, his lone season with the New York Jets. He missed four games that season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He also was arrested that year for possession of synthetic marijuana.

Winslow II had his best season with the Cleveland Browns in 2007, when he caught 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns and was a Pro Bowl selection. He also played for the Bucs, Seahawks and Patriots during his career.