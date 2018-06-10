TAMPA, Fla. -- Drug charges against safety T.J. Ward, who was arrested in October 2017 for marijuana possession, have been dropped, according to Hillsborough County court records.

Ward, who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time, had been charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then arrested in January on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police had found two large clear glass jars containing 99.9 grams of marijuana in Ward's apartment while responding to an intrusion alarm. Possession of marijuana over 20 grams is considered a felony in Florida. The paraphernalia charge was a misdemeanor.

Ward's girlfriend, Ciera Woody, originally told police that it was medicinal marijuana.

Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler, is currently a free agent. He was released by the Denver Broncos in September 2017 and signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $5 million.