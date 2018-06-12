Let's go minicamping.
Don't let Leonard Fournette's face fool you, it's time for more fun. This week, 28 of the league's teams are on the practice field for mandatory minicamps. The Bears, Dolphins, Patriots and Lions got a head start on minicamp last week.
Over the next three days, coaches will put their rosters through evaluations and competition for the last time before training camp -- and the players gotta be there. Unless they're holding out, then they're not coming.
Here's some of the best stuff from around the league:
But first, who's not here?
The annual tradition of top players sitting out mandatory minicamps is here. So far, the list is headlined by a 1,200-yard rusher and the league' defensive player of the year.
Those not at minicamp:
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
Rams DT Aaron Donald
Falcons WR Julio Jones
Raiders LB Khalil Mack
Seahawks S Earl Thomas
