Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is skipping this week's mandatory minicamp in hopes of getting a new contract, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The two sides have been in discussions regarding a new contract and are hopeful a new deal will be reached before the start of the season. Johnson, who is heading into the last year of his rookie contract, is due to make $1.905 million this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and the team can franchise him in 2019 and 2020.

The Cardinals minicamp begins Tuesday.

Johnson did not participate in the two OTA practices last week that were open to the media, and coach Steve Wilks categorized the absence as an injury.

"The one thing I will say in regards to that, you know, it's the offseason and I'm not going to really indulge in injuries or things like, what guys are doing that's not participating," Wilks said. "We're going to talk about the guys that are out there."

Johnson has been injured in the past two games he played.

In 2016, Johnson became a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler after rushing for 1,239 yards and adding 879 receiving yards, all while scoring 20 touchdowns. He finished 121 receiving yards short of becoming the third player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in a season before suffering an MCL injury in Week 17.

He was then hurt in Week 1 in 2017 and was sidelined for 15 games with a fractured left wrist.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.