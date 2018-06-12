OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens don't view a quarterback controversy between Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens see it as an opportunity for quarterback creativity.

Throughout the offseason, Baltimore has been putting Flacco and Jackson on the field at the same time. With Flacco playing quarterback, Jackson has lined up at multiple positions.

"Gosh, I sure like him out there helping us," coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson. "If you put two quarterbacks on the field at once, what options does it create for our offense? That's what we're trying to figure out."

Raven's quarterback Joe Flacco looks on as Lamar Jackson executes a drill during team practice. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

This has been an unexpected wrinkle because of the previous stances by the Ravens and Jackson.

After Baltimore selected Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in this year's draft, Ravens officials insisted they viewed the Heisman Trophy winner as a quarterback. Leading up to the draft, Jackson shot down notions of any potential position switch, saying he is a quarterback.

Harbaugh expects Jackson to be active on game days because of his ability to help the offense immediately in these special packages.

"There's a lot of considerations that go into that," Harbaugh said of using two quarterbacks at the same time. "Everybody has an opinion. I've read a few. You want to find a way to get the most out of all your guys."

Jackson has primarily been playing quarterback. He's been getting the second-most reps during offseason practices open to the media, and he doesn't do any drills at other positions. Jackson has shown good touch on his downfield throws, and Harbaugh has raved about his "natural arm talent."

In the two quarterback formations, Flacco can give the ball in the backfield to Jackson, who then becomes a threat to throw or run.

"Joe has to be able to do other things if [Jackson is] throwing the ball," Harbaugh said. "It gets the creative juices flowing for our offensive coaches, and they've worked hard on that."

The Ravens have been working hard to jump-start their offense. Last season, Baltimore ranked No. 27 in yards per game (305.6) and No. 31 in yards per play (4.6).

Flacco has been having one of his best offseasons in recent memory, but Jackson is perhaps the most explosive player on the Ravens offense. After being drafted, Jackson said he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds with turf toe.

"I have a lot of fun seeing what they come up with and what they're going to come up with next," Jackson said. "We'll see where it goes. You have to use your good players."