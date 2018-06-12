JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey didn't skip the Jaguars' 10 voluntary organized team activities because he was unhappy with his teammates, contract, or coach Doug Marrone.

Rather, the All-Pro cornerback decided to train with his father in Nashville instead because he believed that would better prepare him for the season -- and help him avoid the injuries that he has suffered in each of the last two springs. It's a decision he doesn't regret, and he doesn't think his teammates were upset that he wasn't around.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey says skipping OTAs to train with his father actually has him ahead of schedule compared to his last two offseasons. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

"How do I put this the nicest way possible?" Ramsey said. "I don't think any of my teammates had an issue because they know I was going to come back ready. But at the same time, if they did I don't think I would care, 'cause once I get out here I know what I was doing was the right thing for me. I know what I was doing is going to get me prepared as best as anything for the season.

"I have a good relationship with all my teammates anyways, so if they did [have an issue] they would hit me up. I did it respectful. I wasn't just like, 'F y'all, I'm out.' I hit up people. I was like, 'Hey, yo, look this is my plan for offseason.' And it's not that I felt like I owed anybody an explanation. It's just, that's how we vibe. That's the locker room. We all kind of young. We all kick it. We all friends. Everything like that, so it was kind of like I'm talking to them on a regular basis. We always talking and I was like, 'Yo, I know y'all fixin' to start it up. I'm not coming. I'm doing my thing. No worries.' They said it right back: 'You good, bro.'"

Ramsey trained with his father Lamont, who heads up Ramsey Performance Training, and said that actually has him ahead of schedule compared to his past two offseasons. Ramsey was limited in OTAs and minicamp in 2017 because of a sports hernia and had surgery after the minicamp concluded. He missed all of organized team activities and minicamp in 2016 after he underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a small tear in his meniscus, which he suffered during Phase 2 of offseason conditioning.

"I'm always going to work hard, but I felt like I was behind schedule and I had to work that much harder," Ramsey said. "I didn't really feel like I got in the swing of things until during the season instead of kind of hit the ground running as soon as the season starts. I kind of feel like I had a lot of setbacks before the year and even during the year at certain points.

"This year I'm trying to avoid that. So far I've been good with avoiding that. I thought I was good in the past two years and stay tuned."

Ramsey has six interceptions in two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2017 after intercepting four passes and making 52 tackles while drawing the opponent's top receiver each week.