INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw a football in front of the media for the first time Tuesday since he was shut down last October.

Luck, who had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017, jogged from the team's indoor practice facility out to the practice field about 10 minutes after the start of practice. He threw a Wilson TDS 1205 football, which is a high school size ball, during individual position drills under the watchful eye of head coach Frank Reich before eventually heading back into the Colts' indoor facility about 30 minutes later.

Luck made 20-25 throws.

Luck has been a regular since the Colts started their offseason workouts in early April, but his work has consisted of taking part in individual drills minus throwing the ball and continued rehabilitation on his shoulder.

Throwing a football, albeit a smaller one, is hopefully another step in Luck's long road to finally playing in a regular-season game for the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard have been steadfast in saying that they're confident that Luck will be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

Luck said in April that his goal is to enter training camp in late July without any restrictions on his right shoulder.

"There's a process," Luck said on April 10. "I've gone and skipped steps before and paid for it. Been in pain and not able to help the team. Embarrassed, guilty, whatever. I'm not going to do that again. I trust the people I'm working with. More importantly, I trust myself in this process. I trust how I feel."

Luck originally injured his shoulder, which started a downfall of injuries for him, in a Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 season. He re-injured the shoulder trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception against Denver in Week 2 of the 2016 season. Luck still played in 15 games that season but was limited in practice at least one day each week that year.

Luck finally decided to have surgery in January 2017. Irsay thought he would have his franchise quarterback for the 2017 season only for him to suffer a setback while trying to get back on the field. Luck practiced a handful times in October only to be given a cortisone shot, be shut down and eventually placed on injured reserve because of continued soreness in his shoulder. He spent about six weeks rehabbing in the Netherlands in late 2017 before going to Southern California to work with throwing experts to improve his throwing motion.

The Colts have suffered without Luck on the field for most of the past three seasons. They've missed the playoffs in each of those seasons, including going 4-12 last season, while the quarterback has missed 26 games in that span after they reached the playoffs in each of his football three seasons when he took every meaningful snap.