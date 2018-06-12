        <
          Raiders cut Christian Hackenberg

          5:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Oakland Raiders have cut quarterback Christian Hackenberg, a move that comes three weeks after they had acquired him from the New York Jets.

          Hackenberg, 23, never entered a game in two seasons in New York, and won't do the same for Oakland, either. The Raiders had traded a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick to the Jets for him on May 22.

          It continues a rocky run in the NFL for Hackenberg, the Penn State product who was a second-round pick in 2016.

          In two seasons of inactivity in New York, he became a historical footnote -- the first quarterback in more than 30 years who was drafted in the first two rounds and didn't play a snap in his first two seasons.

          Also Tuesday, Oakland signed free agent defensive tackles Frostee Rucker and Ahtyba Rubin, and waived linebacker Brady Sheldon.

