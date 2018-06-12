TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' offseason plan for Sam Bradford is working.

Bradford gave an update on his health after taking part in team drills during Tuesday's minicamp for the first time this offseason.

"I feel really good right now," Bradford said. "It was obviously good to be out there in team [periods] today, get some of that work. To this point, really just been building into it."

Bradford's throws were "right on point" with "good accuracy" while he faced looks he hadn't yet seen with the Cardinals, coach Steve Wilks said.

Up to this point, Bradford's participation in team drills has varied, Wilks said last week, but he took part in 7-on-7 drills.

Wilks said the Cardinals wanted to make sure Bradford "felt great" throughout the offseason, during which he has continued to rehab his left knee, which he injured in Week 1 last season and then had scoped in November.

"He's gotten stronger with his rehab and those kinds of things," Wilks said. "I think he's definitely studied the playbook, understands the system. I think, for the most part, we've given him the certain looks that he needs but most importantly you want to make sure they're live and that's what we tried to increase today, the live looks."

Bradford will continue to take part in team drills on Wednesday and Thursday, Wilks said. He added that there's a possibility Bradford could see an increase in reps in an effort to boost his confidence before the team breaks camp for the summer.

"Let him leave here feeling good about himself and, most importantly, the system and coming back for training camp ready to go," Wilks said.

Bradford said he has stuck to the team's plan, which was to limit his reps during OTAs with a goal of getting him stronger and making sure he leaves the offseason program feeling "good."

Bradford said he'll continue following the team's plan through the six weeks between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp on July 28 -- by which time he said he'll "be ready."

"I can really build on what we had done here and coming to training camp ready to go," Bradford said. "I feel like we've done a great job of sticking to the plan. I think the plan has worked and my body feels really good right now."