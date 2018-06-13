        <
          Ravens CB Jimmy Smith participates in individual drills

          10:11 AM ET
          Jamison Hensley
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was a surprise participant on the second day of mandatory minicamp.

          Smith returned to the field Wednesday, just six months after tearing his Achilles. He's been limited to individual drills, but this is a good sign that he'll be able to suit up for training camp.

          Team officials had previously expressed optimism that Smith would be ready for the season opener.

          Before tearing his Achilles on Dec. 3, Smith had been dealing with an Achilles injury for most of the season. In an effort to rest it, he would practice only once or twice a week.

          Still, Smith was having what many considered his first Pro Bowl season. Through 11 weeks, he led the league with a 37 passer rating on passes thrown against him, according to Pro Football Focus.

          After the season-ending injury, Smith dropped his appeal and accepted a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He served that while being on injured reserve.

