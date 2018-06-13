Jets WR Robby Anderson, who was arrested twice in a nine-month span, doesn't expect a league suspension. Charges were dropped in one case; he still faces a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in the other. Video by Rich Cimini (0:15)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Despite two arrests in a nine-month span, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson doesn't expect an NFL suspension.

"I hope not," Anderson said Wednesday at minicamp, addressing his off-the-field issues for the first time. "I don't think so."

Anderson is facing a reckless-driving charge -- a misdemeanor -- stemming from a January arrest near his home in South Florida. Other charges from the incident, including his alleged threat to sexually assault the arresting officer's wife, were dropped. His next court date is July 19.

Editor's Picks Bowles: Arrests not example of Jets culture issue Jets coach Todd Bowles defends his team after six players have been arrested in the past 13 months, saying it's not a culture issue within the organization.

Also recently dropped was a resisting-arrest charge from May 2017 that occurred at a music festival in Miami Beach. Typically, the NFL doesn't rule until cases are adjudicated. By rule, the league has the power to suspend a player even if he's not convicted.

"Not to my concern yet," Anderson said. "Once my other case gets settled, I know my lawyer informed me that we'll have a conversation with the league about that."

Anderson, 25, who has spoken to coach Todd Bowles and other team officials about the matters, said he never feared that he'd be cut by the Jets.

Addressing the Miami Beach incident, Anderson said, "I didn't do nothing wrong and the truth came out." He declined to discuss the most recent arrest because it's a pending legal matter.

Anderson said he has matured and said, "I'm doing everything in my power to avoid all those situations, because that's not me. That's not the place for me. I'm an NFL football player, so I'm doing everything in my power to avoid anything to even get me close to those type of situations."

The Jets have dealt with a league-high eight player arrests in the last 18 months, according to data from USA Today Sports. Asked if he's confident that Anderson will stay out of trouble, Bowles said, "Time will tell."