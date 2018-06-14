ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Jon Gruden has tapped the ESPN broadcast booth for officiating help heading into his first season back with the Oakland Raiders.

Three-time Super Bowl official Gerry Austin recently left his role as Monday Night Football's officiating expert for a consulting position with the Raiders.

Austin, 76, has worked with Gruden in the ESPN broadcast booth since 2012. He entered the NFL as a side judge in 1982 and would later spend 18 seasons as a referee, retiring after the 2007 season. He worked two Super Bowls as a referee and a third as a side judge.

Austin, who currently serves as officiating coordinator for Conference USA, attended part of the Raiders' recently completed three-day mandatory minicamp. He is expected to advise Gruden on officiating matters, including replay challenges.