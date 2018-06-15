Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was arrested Thursday on suspicion of numerous sex-crime charges, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.

The charges include two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, one count of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure.

The sheriff's department did not provide any further information about the alleged crimes.

Kellen Winslow II last played in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2013. Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Winslow is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

A week ago, Winslow was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree burglary in Encinitas, California.

The 34-year-old Winslow, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection, was stopped by police in his SUV and was identified as the individual involved in a residential burglary at a mobile home park.

The sheriff's department said earlier this week it was investigating the circumstances of the arrest. A spokesperson for the department said Winslow had given inconsistent and varied statements relating to why he was in the mobile home park.

Winslow, the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, has not played in the NFL since 2013, his lone season with the New York Jets. He missed four games that season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He also was arrested that year for possession of synthetic marijuana.

Winslow had his best season with the Cleveland Browns in 2007, when he caught 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns and was a Pro Bowl selection. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots during his career.