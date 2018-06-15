Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II remained jailed with no bail Friday in California after pleading not guilty to charges of rape and other sex crimes.

Winslow, 34, was arraigned in Vista Superior Court on eight felony counts and one misdemeanor. He faces life in prison if convicted.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies arrested Winslow on Thursday at his home in the suburb of Encinitas, the same day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.

Kellen Winslow II faces numerous sex-crime charges in California and remains jailed without bail. Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The specifics of the charges in the complaint, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune:

*Kidnap, rape and forced oral copulation of a 54-year-old woman in March.

*Kidnap, rape and sodomy of a 59-year-old woman in May.

*Indecent exposure in May.

*Burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman in June.

*Burglary with the intent to rape an 86-year-old woman, also in June.

On June 7, he was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree burglary in Encinitas. Winslow, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection, was stopped by police in his SUV and was identified as the individual involved in a residential burglary at a mobile home park.

The sheriff's department said earlier this week it was investigating the circumstances of the arrest. He was free after posting $50,000 bail.

A spokesperson for the department said Winslow had given inconsistent and varied statements relating to why he was in the mobile home park.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow. He has not played in the NFL since 2013, his lone season with the New York Jets. He missed four games that season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He also was arrested that year for possession of synthetic marijuana.

Winslow had his best season with the Cleveland Browns in 2007, when he caught 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns and was a Pro Bowl selection. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots during his career.