Odell Beckham Jr. said he will attend the New York Giants' training camp next month, despite his desire for a new contract.

When asked Saturday if the media will see him at training camp, Beckham replied, "Yes, sir. Yes, you will."

"No holdout," added Beckham, who was working at his youth instructional camp Saturday.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday that he expected everyone at training camp, which starts July 25, and there was "no reason to believe" that Beckham wouldn't be able to participate fully.

Beckham didn't participate in all drills at minicamp this past week even though he was cleared medically. The star receiver is scheduled to make $8.5 million this season.

Beckham also attended a good chunk of the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workouts and OTAs. This was considered a good-faith gesture. He did not attend most of the Giants' offseason program the previous year, when he was also looking for a new deal.