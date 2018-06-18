Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Billy Price tweeted Monday that he has been "fully cleared for football" after suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle while lifting during the NFL scouting combine.

Fully cleared for football again 🙌🏼 — Billy Price (@b_price53) June 18, 2018

The rookie center has been limited in offseason practices because of the injury after being selected 21st overall in this year's draft. Price's doctor had informed teams before the draft that it was expected he would be ready for training camp.

He is expected to start at center this season on the Bengals' revamped offensive line that also will include new starting left tackle Cordy Glenn, acquired in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Price, a two-time All-American, started 55 consecutive games for Ohio State.