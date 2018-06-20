        <
        >

          Broncos' stadium gets new, temporary name

          2:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The home of the Denver Broncos will be known as Broncos Stadium at Mile High while the team continues to look for a new naming-rights sponsor.

          The team announced the temporary name change Wednesday following a vote by the district that oversees the taxpayer-built stadium.

          The stadium has had two naming-rights sponsors since it opened in 2001, most recently Sports Authority. Both names included a reference to the Broncos' original stadium. The team took down large signs with Sports Authority's name earlier this year after the company declared bankruptcy and stopped making payments.

          In a statement, Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said the team has had "many productive conversations" and is confident it will find the right partner.

          A deal would help pay for stadium maintenance.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices