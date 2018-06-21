Longtime NFL official Terry McAulay announced his retirement Thursday. He is the third referee to leave the league this offseason.

According to multiple sources, McAulay is joining NBC Sports as a rules analyst for Sunday Night Football. NBC Sports declined comment. McAulay was one of a number of NFL officials interviewed for the position, including referee Clete Blakeman.

Veteran referees Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette also have retired since the end of the 2018 season. Triplette will be joining ESPN as a Monday Night Football rules analyst, according to a source.

Hochuli will do consulting work for the league's officiating department. The league announced that Shawn Smith, an umpire for the past three years, has been promoted to McAulay's place. Over 20 years, McAulay worked three Super Bowls, most recently Super Bowl XLVIII.