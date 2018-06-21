New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson settled the final charge remaining against him, pleading no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in South Florida, his attorney confirmed to ESPN.

Attorney Ed O'Donnell told ESPN's Rich Cimini that Anderson made the plea on Wednesday and received six months of probation and has no travel restrictions as part of the agreement.

This was the final charge pending from his two arrests, that took place in a nine-month span. He had faced four felony charges from the two arrests (on May 7, 2017 at a music festival in Miami Beach and Jan. 19 from a traffic stop in Sunrise, Florida), but all were dismissed. The misdemeanor charge remaining was from the Jan. 19 incident.

Anderson is still subject to possible discipline from the NFL, which is still reviewing the matter. He will meet with league investigators on a future date.

He said at last week's mandatory minicamp that he doesn't expect to be suspended.

"Naturally, we hope the league will see it for what it is and not impose any suspension on him, considering the actions the court took -- and the state took," O'Donnell told ESPN. "He's a good citizen and I hope it doesn't impact in any way, shape or form on his professional career -- and it shouldn't."

The no contest plea was first reported by NFL Network.

Anderson, 25, enjoyed a breakout season in 2017, finishing with 63 receptions for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.