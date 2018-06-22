Gene Steratore has become the fourth NFL referee to retire this offseason -- and the second this week -- in what has become an unexpected exodus from the league.

Editor's Picks McAulay retires; 3rd ref to leave in offseason Longtime NFL official Terry McAulay announced his retirement Thursday. He is the third referee to leave the league this offseason.

Steratore, whose last NFL game was Super Bowl LII, informed the league of his decision Friday, according to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron.

The league did not immediately name a replacement.

Steratore followed fellow referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette and Terry McAulay into retirement.

Triplette is joining ESPN as a rules analyst and McAulay is being hired by NBC Sports, according to sources. Hochuli is serving as a consultant to Riveron.

Steratore's plans were not immediately clear. He also serves as an NCAA basketball referee.