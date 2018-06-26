Police are investigating the discovery of a body at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, police sources confirmed to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Police are treating it as a homicide investigation, sources said.

The investigation was first reported by TMZ.

Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo confirmed that an investigation was taking place at the address.

"The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," Calo said.

Jenkins was not at home when the body was discovered and has been in Florida since the completion of Giants minicamp two weeks ago, sources said. He is aware of the investigation, the sources said.

The Giants said that they "are aware of and monitoring the situation."