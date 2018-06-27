Annabel Bowlen, the wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, announced on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"I decided to make my diagnosis public right away in the hope that it continues to raise awareness for those battling Alzheimer's and their loved ones," her statement said.

The Broncos were placed in a trust when Pat Bowlen stepped down in 2014 because of Alzheimer's.

The trust is overseen by three people, including team president and CEO Joe Ellis, who has final say on day-to-day operations until one of Bowlen's seven children can succeed him as controlling owner.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.