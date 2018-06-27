        <
          Danielle Hunter agrees to contract extension with Vikings

          12:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Defensive end Danielle Hunter agreed to a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, the team announced.

          ESPN's Dan Graziano confirmed multiple reports that Hunter, 23, will receive a five-year extension with a $14.4 million average salary, $40 million in guarantees and a $15 million signing bonus.

          Hunter was entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $1.9 million.

          In three seasons with Minnesota, Hunter has 25.5 sacks. In 2017, he had seven sacks but tallied a career-best 12.5 in 2016.

          The Vikings led the NFL in total defense last season, allowing just 275.9 yards per game.

