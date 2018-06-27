William Jenkins, the brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after a body was found at the player's house in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

The body was identified as Roosevelt Rene, 25, a Jenkins family friend who had been living at the house, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The office announced that William Jenkins was in custody, adding that the investigation is ongoing, and the defendant is presumed innocent. Sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson that Jenkins was taken into custody in Geneva, New York, and was initially held in Ontario County, pending extradition to New Jersey.

Janoris Jenkins was not at home when the body was discovered and has been in Florida since the completion of Giants minicamp two weeks ago, sources said. Jenkins has been advised by attorneys to remain in Florida, sources said.

The Giants said that they "are aware of and monitoring the situation."