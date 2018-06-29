TAMPA, Fla. -- The Uber driver who accused Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston of assaulting her has released a statement through her attorney John Clune, acknowledging the league's work in its seven-month investigation that ultimately resulted in a three-game suspension for Winston.

"I am glad to see the NFL discipline Jameis Winston. I do appreciate his apology, even if it needs some work," she said Friday.

"I would like to publicly acknowledge the NFL Investigators, particularly Lisa Friel and John Iannarelli, for their kind, professional and thorough investigation.

Editor's Picks Bucs QB Winston suspended 3 games by NFL Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season, the NFL announced.

"My experience should highlight the importance of believing women when they have the courage to come forward about sexual assault. Perhaps that night could have been prevented if others had been believed before me.

"Mr. Winston once said, 'Girls should be silent, polite, and gentle.' I disagree.

"#MeToo"

Clune also revealed that Winston's former Florida State teammate, Ronald Darby, who came to Winston's defense when the allegations first surfaced in November 2017, told the league something different than what he tweeted when he claimed he was in the vehicle with Winston at the time of the incident.

"We understand that Ron Darby's statement to the league was that he no longer recalled the Uber ride in question and that his text messages show that he was still outside the International club as Winston was finishing the ride," Clune said.