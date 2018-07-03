Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2018 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Jones pleaded no contest to a marijuana-related charge in February, stemming from a traffic stop on Oct. 1 of last year.

He entered a no-contest plea to the citation for driving with a controlled substance in his system in exchange for dismissal of tickets for speeding and operating without a license.

Jones was the team's second-leading rusher in 2017, his rookie season, with 448 yards. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

He will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Sept. 17 after the Packers' Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 5-foot-9 Jones set out to bulk up this season in an effort to become more durable. He sustained a pair of MCL injuries -- one to each knee -- that limited him to 12 games last season.

