TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and fiancee Breion Allen now have a new addition to their home.

Allen, Winston's high school sweetheart, delivered a healthy baby boy, Antonor Malachi Winston, a few days earlier on June 29.

The original due date was July 4.

Winston named the baby Antonor after his father, whom he is very close to.

According to Winston's mother Loretta, they chose Malachi as the middle name because it's the family's favorite book from the Bible, the last book of the Old Testament. In Hebrew, it means "my messenger" or "my angel."

The baby's birth has come during a challenging time for Winston and his family. He currently faces a three-game suspension after the NFL deemed that he inappropriately touched a female Uber driver in March 2016.

He also just recently parted ways with his agents, Greg Genske and Kenny Felder, who had represented him since the start of his NFL career.