Nick Foles remains on a roll. As if winning MVP honors in the Super Bowl wasn't enough, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is now a best-selling author.

Tyndale House, which published "Believe It," Foles' autobiography, announced via Twitter that the book will debut at No. 5 on the New York Times Hardcover, Nonfiction list on Sunday, July 15. In addition, Tyndale said the book will also be on the best seller lists of Publishers Weekly and USA Today.

Truly honored to be on this list. I am grateful for @TyndaleHouse and @JoshuaCooley9 and all their hard work making this book a reality. Thank you for those who have purchased the book. Hope you enjoy it. https://t.co/Le28KzqJ4N — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) July 5, 2018

Written with Joshua Cooley, a minister in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the book chronicles Foles' career and the role his faith played in his career, which underwent a late-season resurgence last year after Philadelphia lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a season-ending knee injury in December.

Foles had returned to the Eagles prior to the 2017 season, following stints with the Rams in 2015 and Kansas City in 2016. But before signing with Kansas City, Foles contemplated retirement, after the Rams granted his request to be released.

"The big thing is you've got to know where your heart is, why you're doing it," Foles said in January, prior to the NFC Championship Game. "I think that's what you have to ask yourself whenever you play this game. I know I did several years ago when I had to take a step back and say, 'Am I doing this for the right reason?' Because if I can't do it with my heart, I can't do it.

"I had to take a week off when I was a free agent just to think about it, and it was the best thing that ever happened because I think people are fearful of feeling that way because they feel like they're the only ones that feel that way, but everyone, we're professional athletes and we have moments where we step back and think and assess everything in our life."

Foles says prayer and discussions with his wife led him to the decision to keep playing.