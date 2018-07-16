Our panel of ESPN NFL Insiders is looking ahead this week, identifying teams and players poised to dominate over the next few years. They'll answer a question every day.

Monday's question: Thirteen quarterbacks were drafted this year, including five in the opening round. Which one is in the best spot?

Matt Bowen, NFL writer: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick most likely will sit at the start of the 2018 season, but this is about long-term success. That's why I'm looking at how Mayfield's game meshes with today's progressive NFL offenses. He's an accurate thrower with a quick release and the intangibles needed to lead a pro team.

The Browns have plenty of dangerous playmakers to help a young quarterback like Baker Mayfield. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

KC Joyner, NFL writer: Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike every other team that has one of the star rookie quarterbacks, the Steelers don't ask their field general to be a savior. They know how to surround their passer with top-flight skill position talent and know how to build strong offensive blocking walls. Rudolph also should have the luxury of time before he ends up taking over for Ben Roethlisberger.

Aaron Schatz, editor-in-chief of Football Outsiders: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens. I trust Baltimore's coaching staff more than I trust the other coaching staffs that were handed first-round quarterbacks this season. I also trust the Ravens to put a defense on the field that will keep Jackson from having to carry the team early in his career, and special teams that will constantly give him advantageous field position.