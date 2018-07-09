Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White is facing a charge of aggravated assault resulting from an incident in October in which he pulled a gun on another driver.

White, 23, was in court on Thursday and has another appearance scheduled for Aug. 10. He was released on $7,500 bond. The charge is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, according to Collin County court records.

White, a sixth-round pick out of Florida State, spent last season on the Cowboys' practice squad and is currently on their roster.

In a statement to his hometown paper, the Dothan Eagle, White described the events of Oct. 20 as a "road rage incident in which my life was threatened and resulted in me having to draw my weapon."

White said the other driver was following him very closely and aggressively, then pulled up next to him and yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill him.

"Simultaneously while doing this he began to reach towards his glove box and that is when I flashed my weapon," White said.

White's attorney, Toby Shook, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the player did not break any law.

"Marquez did everything legally," Shook said. "He displayed a gun, but didn't point it at this individual because he was very concerned with how this individual was making threats. I'm hopeful that this case can be dismissed because I don't think he violated the law."