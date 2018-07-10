New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis went on a Twitter tirade Monday after claiming that the Transportation Security Administration went through his suitcase and left open an urn carrying his mother's ashes.

Carrie Leanne Francis died on June 26 at 46 years old, according to a post on her son's Instagram account. A.J. Francis posted a picture Monday of his clothes covered with what appeared to be ashes after returning from a week in Arkansas and California celebrating the life of his mother.

"Hey you pieces of s**** at @TSA next time you a******* feel the need to go thru my mother's ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren't spilled on all my clothes... the least you pieces of garbage can do is your f****** job," he said in a tweet.

AskTSA, the Twitter service arm for TSA, responded to Francis' complaints with an explanation, apology and condolences.

2: Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences. https://t.co/dlf0Ci6Fh3 https://t.co/wLxp0Wphg9 — AskTSA (@AskTSA) July 9, 2018

Francis did not accept their apology. Instead he again cursed at the agency, before telling several media outlets he wasn't commenting on the situation.

Francis, 28, played six games last season for the Washington Redskins, where he recorded 18 tackles. He has previously spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

The University of Maryland product spent the past two years with the Redskins. He signed as a free agent with the Giants earlier this year.

The Giants veterans are due to report to training camp on July 25.