Field Yates and Andrew Hawkins explain why Cardinals general manager Steve Keim's DUI case is of such interest around the league. (0:59)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim misidentified himself to police during a traffic stop in the early hours of July 4 before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the police report.

Keim was pulled over after entering the gates of a community in Chandler, Arizona, and when a police officer approached Keim's pickup truck, registered to a local dealership, the officer could "smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and see that his eyes were "bloodshot and watery."

Keim then identified himself by name but said he was "the director of security for the Arizona Cardinals," according to the report. Keim then told the officer he "works with Sean McKenzie." However, the officer noted that "the only Officer Sean McKenzie I know was killed in an off duty vehicle collision and I believed he was referencing him." McKenzie died in an off-duty motorcycle accident in 2014, according to multiple reports.

Police first noticed Keim driving fast at 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the police report. The officer followed Keim as he drove into a business complex, got out of his car and walked toward a law firm. The officer then drove away but continued to observe Keim, only to see Keim get back in the car and continue driving. Keim then drifted out of his lane multiple times, including once into a lane where another car was driving. At one point, according to the police report, Keim made a wide turn and nearly hit a curb.

When he was pulled over nine minutes after police first noticed Keim driving fast, Keim told police he had only "two beers" about an hour to two hours before, and had them with pizza, according to the report. Keim told the officer that he was "bouncing around" and had just come from a friend's.

One of the responding officers reported that Keim's voice had a "slight slur."

Results on Keim's blood alcohol content were not completed as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

Keim failed the only field sobriety test he was given -- following a light with his eyes -- and told officers he was unable to do any of the physical tests because of a "pre-existing knee injury."

Keim was then arrested at 12:47 a.m. using two sets of handcuffs because of his size, the report noted.

He was charged with DUI liquor/drugs/vapors, a misdemeanor. He was cited and released at 1:55 a.m.