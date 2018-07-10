Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner faces four felony charges, including attempted murder, following his arrest Sunday.

Browner, 33, was arrested after police say he broke into the Southern California house of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him.

Browner will be arraigned at Pomona Superior Court Tuesday on felony charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary and false imprisonment, and two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment.

He was arrested Sunday in La Verne, which is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Browner is from nearby Pomona and played football for Oregon State before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He was on the team that won the Super Bowl in the 2013 season, then signed with the New England Patriots in 2014 and won another Super Bowl. He signed with the New Orleans Saints after that season and played there for a season.

He re-signed with the Seahawks in April 2016 but was released before the season began.

Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence.

