Georgia police and the NFL are investigating a home invasion Tuesday at a house owned by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy in which his estranged girlfriend was allegedly beaten and robbed of jewelry.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Milton said they are investigating the incident and have not named any suspects. McCoy, who has been training in Miami this summer, denied accusations that he was responsible for the woman's injuries and said he has not had direct contact with her in months.

Attorneys for the victim, Delicia Cordon, released a statement to multiple media outlets Tuesday evening saying Cordon was sleeping in the home when a male assailant entered the house early Tuesday and demanded "specific items of jewelry" that she had been given by McCoy. There were no signs of forced entry, the attorneys said.

The attorneys' statement alleges the man bruised Cordon's wrists in an attempt to remove a bracelet and also struck her in the head with a firearm. The statement also alleges that McCoy previously made comments wanting the jewelry back from Cordon and said she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.

Court records in Fulton County, Georgia, show McCoy had been attempting since last July to evict Cordon from the home. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in the case, but it was rescheduled to Aug. 14 because of an emergency in Cordon's attorney's family.

The attorneys' statement also alleged that on June 1, when McCoy was participating in practice for the Bills and Cordon was out of town, McCoy directed "his family, friends and laborers" to remove Cordon's furniture from the home in an attempt to evict her while she was out of town. The statement also alleges McCoy changed the house's alarm system and removed security cameras previously accessed by Cordon.

An attorney listed for McCoy as part of the eviction proceedings did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment.

Milton police said in a statement that a woman was sent to the hospital as a result of Tuesday's home invasion with unknown injuries and that a second woman, whom Cordon's attorneys identified as her cousin, also sustained minor injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident," police said in the statement provided to ESPN and ABC News. "When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim."

Police did not identify Cordon or any suspect in what was termed an active investigation.

McCoy was first accused of being responsible for Cordon's injuries when an unidentified Instagram user posted a graphic image Tuesday morning of a woman, identified as the user's friend, with cuts and bruises on her face. The post included a message that implicated McCoy. The post, which has been deleted, also included allegations that McCoy beat his son and his dog and used "illegal steroids."

The unidentified Instagram user posted again Tuesday evening, writing that the victim's lawyer urged her to delete the original post. The user then added, "I stand by what I said. I've personally addressed [McCoy] on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything."

Earlier Tuesday, a woman who called herself a friend of the victim posted to Facebook alleging there were "dudes" sent to the victim's house and she was pistol-whipped and robbed. McCoy released a statement Tuesday following the unidentified woman's Instagram post that denied the accusations.

The NFL said in a statement it was reviewing the matter. The Bills released a statement saying they were in contact with McCoy and the NFL and continued to gather information.

McCoy, a nine-year veteran, has never been suspended by the NFL. He was investigated for his involvement in an altercation with two off-duty police officers at a Philadelphia nightclub in 2016, but prosecutors did not press charges. In 2013, New Jersey State Police investigated an incident in which a woman said she was riding on a party bus with a group of people including McCoy, but was left at a service area. He faced a civil lawsuit in that case.

Information from Aaron Katersky of ABC News is included in this report.