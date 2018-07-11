ATLANTA -- Police say former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was attacked during a run-in with a facility-service employee at the airport in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police spokesman Jarius Daugherty says Jones confronted ABM Industries employee Frank Ragin after Ragin made a "gesture" toward the football player Tuesday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Police say words were exchanged before Ragin struck Jones with a closed fist, causing a cut to Jones' face.

Daugherty says that at some point during the fight, Ragin ended up hitting a woman who was with Jones, injuring her hand. Daugherty says Jones defended himself and pushed Ragin to the ground.

Jones and his friend declined medical treatment.

Ragin was arrested on two counts of battery and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.