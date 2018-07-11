TEMPE, Ariz. -- The officer who spoke with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim when he was pulled over on July 4 on suspicion of DUI misunderstood Keim, the Chandler Police Department said Wednesday.

Keim did not misidentify himself as the team's director of security, according to a police spokesman. The reporting officer believed that's what Keim said and documented it in the initial police report, according to the police spokesman. After watching body-cam footage of the stop, police determined that Keim said a person named Sean Mackenzie was the team's director of security. While there's no one on the Cardinals by that name, their current vice president of security is Shawn Kinsey. The team's director of security is named Kristi Johnson.

During an interview Tuesday morning on The Mike Broomhead Show on NewsTalk 550 KFYI, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said Keim will face consequences for the DUI.

"First of all, I'm extremely disappointed and, uh, you know, it's inexcusable and, you know, he did bring it to our attention right away that night and has been extremely remorseful and contrite and has taken steps to, um, you know, make things right, but you know the reality is there is a process in place that the league has and, uh, there are going to be consequences here, and I don't want to comment too much more, but I can tell you that I had a pretty strong conversation with Steve, and he wasn't surprised by it because he knows what the standards are, and he made an enormous mistake and, you know, he's going through that process right now, and I'll just leave it at that."