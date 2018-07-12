Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is being sued for damages by a woman who alleges he assaulted her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

According to a civil complaint filed last week in Duval County, Florida, and obtained by media outlets, the woman is accusing Dareus of having sex with her while she was unconscious and without telling her that he was infected.

She is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and has requested a jury trial, according to the complaint. The woman and Dareus were on a date in Houston in April at the time of the alleged encounter, the complaint said.

The Jaguars declined comment Wednesday when reached by the Florida Times-Union. Dareus' agent did not respond to requests for comment, the Times-Union said.

Dareus was acquired by the Jaguars from the Bills last October, reuniting him with former Buffalo coach Doug Marrone. He was the highest-paid Bills player at the time, receiving $60 million guaranteed as part of a six-year, $100 million extension signed in 2015.

Dareus served a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

According to the Times-Union, Dareus is the defendant in another lawsuit filed in December. In that suit, a Las Vegas woman says she was sexually assaulted in January 2017 following a party Dareus attended in Tampa, Florida. A motion by Dareus to dismiss the suit is scheduled to be heard Aug. 9.