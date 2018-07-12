Three women who accused former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II of rape and other crimes last month could not identify him in court on the first day of his pretrial hearing Wednesday in Vista, California.

Winslow pleaded not guilty June 18 to eight felony counts and one misdemeanor after he was charged with two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, and indecent exposure.

He was back in court Wednesday, where three women testified, according to The San Diego Union Tribune.

One, a 54-year-old, said a man stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking, leading to him allegedly raping her. When asked to identify the assailant, however, the woman identified Winslow's lawyer.

A 71-year-old woman said in court a strange man had entered her mobile home, and while there was no harm to her, she reported it to police after seeing Winslow had been arrested earlier in the month. However, the woman also failed to identify Winslow in court as the man she encountered.

The third woman testified that a man approached her while she was gardening and exposed himself. But she could not pick out the man in a photo lineup or in court Wednesday.

Day 2 of the hearing is set for Thursday, when the other alleged rape victim is scheduled to testify. A judge then will decide if the case should continue to a full trial.

Winslow, 34, played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection.