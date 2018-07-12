        <
          Texans' J.J. Watt donates $10K to family of fallen Wisconsin firefighter

          10:40 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MADISON, Wis. -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has donated $10,000 to help the family of a Wisconsin firefighter killed in an explosion.

          A natural gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie led to an explosion Tuesday evening that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr. He leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old twin daughters.

          Kate Cichy, a spokeswoman for GoFundMe, said in a news release Wednesday evening that Watt has donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe for Barr's family. She added that the Sun Prairie community has already raised nearly $70,000 for the family.

          Watt was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and played college football at Wisconsin. He has been selected to four NFL Pro Bowls.

