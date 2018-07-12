The former girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy told police she believed McCoy might have "set her up" for a Tuesday home invasion that sent her to the hospital after being beaten and robbed of jewelry.

An event report released by Milton, Georgia, police Thursday included a note made 10 minutes after police were first called to the home owned by McCoy in the Atlanta suburb where his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was living. The note at 3:28 a.m. reads, "The caller poss[ibly] thinks her ex boyfriend poss[ibly] set her up."

The caller is not identified by name in the event report but a separate part of the log noted, "The caller adv[ised] she got beat in the head and locked in the bathroom." Attorneys for Cordon said in a statement Tuesday that she was beaten in the head with a firearm during the home invasion and also suffered injuries to her wrist in an attempt by the suspect to remove her jewelry.

The event report did not identify a suspect but included a description of the suspect being a black male of an unknown age who was wearing a mask and dressed in all black.

Cordon advised police at the scene that her neighbors had "cameras outside the house." She also initially told police her 16-year-old son was missing and that a window in his room was open and a "sheet [was] tied like some[one] went out from the [second] floor." The log later states Cordon "made contact [with] son and he is coming home in an Uber."

The release of the event report Thursday came after police released a redacted version Wednesday of their report of the incident that listed crimes of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, residential burglary without force, and aggravated battery.

Police also released incident reports Thursday from domestic disputes between McCoy and Cordon at the home on July 3, 2017 and April 11, 2018.

When police arrived at McCoy's home last July, he said the couple had broken up and had placed her personal items on the driveway. Police told McCoy he had to pursue a legal process to evict Cordon but McCoy stated he was concerned she would take items from the home or make "false accusations" about him. McCoy told police he wanted to be careful around Cordon because of the "climate of domestic abuse in his profession," according to the report.

McCoy also told police last July he had requested high-end jewelry items back from Cordon that had been loaned by jewelers for events and Cordon had not yet returned them.

When Cordon later arrived at the home during the call last July, police arrested her for an outstanding warrant in Atlanta for failure to appear in court. However, police told McCoy they could not keep Cordon out of the home without official eviction proceedings and advised him to put away any valuables and to "stay away from Cordon" or have witnesses when they were together.

Police were again called by Cordon to the home in April, when McCoy was identified as the caller's boyfriend. McCoy had removed furniture from the home that Cordon wanted to keep, but McCoy later agreed to keep it.

Police also released details Thursday from when they were called to the home June 1, when Cordon had remotely viewed security camera footage of furniture being removed from the home.

McCoy's mother, Daphne McCoy, told police during the June 1 visit she was moving her son's items out of the home while he was participating in organized team activities with the Bills so that he did "not have to deal with Delicia." Police told Daphne McCoy that she could remove her son's personal items but he would have to go to civil court to have any other items, including furniture, removed.

Daphne McCoy also told police June 1 that her son told Cordon she could stay in the home until it was sold because she had two small children.

Don Samuel, a prominent Atlanta defense attorney hired Wednesday to represent McCoy, had not yet commented on the case as of Thursday afternoon. Police have not named any suspects in the home invasion, and a spokesperson for the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney's office declined to comment Wednesday.

Attorneys for Cordon released a statement to multiple media outlets Tuesday evening saying Cordon was sleeping in the home when a male assailant entered the house early Tuesday and demanded "specific items of jewelry" that she had received from McCoy. There were no signs of forced entry, the attorneys said. The attorneys' statement alleged the assailant bruised Cordon's wrists in an attempt to remove a bracelet and struck her in the head with a firearm. The statement also alleged that McCoy previously made comments about wanting the jewelry back from Cordon and said she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive. McCoy, who has been training in Miami this summer, denied accusations made on social media Tuesday by a friend of the victim that he was responsible for Cordon's injuries, as well as allegations that he beat his son and his dog and used "illegal steroids." McCoy said he has not had direct contact with the victim in months.

Court records in Fulton County show McCoy had been attempting since last July to evict Cordon from the home. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in the case, but it was rescheduled to Aug. 14 because of an emergency in Cordon's attorney's family.

The NFL said in a statement Tuesday it was reviewing the matter. The Bills released a statement Tuesday saying they were in contact with McCoy and the NFL, and were continuing to gather information.

The investigations by police and the league come as the Bills prepare to report to training camp July 25 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, New York.

The NFL's personal conduct policy could allow the league to place McCoy on the commissioner's exempt list while he is being investigated by the league and police. That designation would prevent McCoy from practicing or playing in any games. The exempt list requires either a player to have been formally charged with a crime of violence, including "having engaged in other conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety or well-being of another person," or for the league to suspect a violation but still be investigating.